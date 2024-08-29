367,100 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 367,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.85. 1,156,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,760,812. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.79. The firm has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.