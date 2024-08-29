3,784 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock worth $363,689,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.