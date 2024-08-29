3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in August

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the July 31st total of 1,579,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,053,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

3i Group Price Performance

TGOPY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.1937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.