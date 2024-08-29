4,643 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GEV traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.71. 768,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,256. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $191.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.04.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

