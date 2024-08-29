588 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,944,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $553.92. 11,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,861. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

