AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Short Interest Up 270.0% in August

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CPLS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20.

Get AB Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

About AB Core Plus Bond ETF

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.