Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Lisa W. Wardell Sells 24,637 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,862,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ATGE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,568. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

