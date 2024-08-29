Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.7% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 2,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 65,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,796,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,414,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $236.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

