AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Stock Position Boosted by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.93% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,478,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 338.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. 8,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,089. The company has a market capitalization of $159.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $67.57.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

