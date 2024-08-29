Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 118.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Alarum Technologies from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ALAR opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Alarum Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,229,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the second quarter worth $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,489 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarum Technologies by 3,652.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,083 shares during the period. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

