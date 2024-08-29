Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Visa by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 155,957 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.19. 5,392,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,149,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.81 and its 200-day moving average is $273.14. The company has a market cap of $492.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

