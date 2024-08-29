Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.00 and last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 472799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.4 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The company has a market cap of C$5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

