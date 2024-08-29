Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $28.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00039955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,609,540 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

