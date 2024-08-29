Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Allegion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,441,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Allegion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,432,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after buying an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $120,959,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $110,740,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.74. The stock had a trading volume of 167,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

