Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $59,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,606. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,201.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,091.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,006.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

