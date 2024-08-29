Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,912 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $82,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.44. 145,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,057. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $201.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.71. The company has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,111 shares of company stock valued at $376,531,896. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

