Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $47.26 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Intuit by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.35.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $613.06. The stock had a trading volume of 77,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,636. The company has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $639.56 and its 200 day moving average is $634.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,083 shares of company stock worth $68,467,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.