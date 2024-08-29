Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $72.25 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 917,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $72,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

MDT opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $90.13.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.