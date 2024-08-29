Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 139,169 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1,432.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $29,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FANG opened at $194.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

