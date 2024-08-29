Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 17,597 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $48,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $950,192,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

