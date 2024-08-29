Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 249,386 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,386 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $35,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,071,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWN stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,806. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

