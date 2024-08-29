Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 76 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,718,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,699,110,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,652,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,999,056,000 after buying an additional 173,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,466,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,556,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,086,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,369. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

