Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $11.87 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,881 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,062. The stock has a market cap of $273.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.79. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

