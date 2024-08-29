Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,010 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,501,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,871,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

