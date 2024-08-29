AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.40. 2,343,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

