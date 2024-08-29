AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 569,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Get Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.