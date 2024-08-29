AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 1,058,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,868. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

