Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMBA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.46. 454,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,060. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

