Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $22,650,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,325,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $12,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,821,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.