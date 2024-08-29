American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Up 205.0% in August

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 205.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 151,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.70.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

