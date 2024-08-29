Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of ARREF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 68,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 million, a P/E ratio of -121.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.77 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

