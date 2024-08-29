Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,830. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.12 and a 200 day moving average of $212.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,112 shares of company stock worth $8,781,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

