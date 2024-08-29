Analysts Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Price Target at $8.57

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

