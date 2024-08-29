Analysts Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target at $134.58

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.58.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 153.7% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 506,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $117.43 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

