Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Announces Dividend of $0.81

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.806 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLY remained flat at $70.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. Ansell has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $70.87.

About Ansell

See Also

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

