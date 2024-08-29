Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Announces Dividend of $0.81

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.806 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.61.
Ansell Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLY remained flat at $70.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. Ansell has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $70.87.
About Ansell
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ansell
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.