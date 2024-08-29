AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,968 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.87, for a total value of $697,094.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.22. 174,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,253. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.12. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 227,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $38,458,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPF

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.