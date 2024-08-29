Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys 19,879 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 19,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $627,182.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,827,413 shares in the company, valued at $310,054,880.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $330,096.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $779,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,142,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,111,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $4,066,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00.

APPN stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Appian by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at about $7,715,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

