Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 2.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $295.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $232.44 and last traded at $232.24. Approximately 17,033,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 61,539,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.49.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in Apple by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

