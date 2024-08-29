Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $210.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 259,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 301,190 shares.The stock last traded at $205.47 and had previously closed at $203.62.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIT. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.46.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

