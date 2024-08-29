APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 277,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

APXI stock remained flat at $11.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,542. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.