Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RKDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

RKDA stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 127.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

