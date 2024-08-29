Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 3,567,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,489,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 228,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 523,024 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 44.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 192,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

