Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Price Down 4%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 525,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,226,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. Arcos Dorados’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,647,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,168,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,784 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth $22,586,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,463,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,612,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

