Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $64.71 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Ardor has a total market cap of $64.71 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00038863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

