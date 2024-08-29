Argus Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on W. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.63.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on W

Wayfair Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE W opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 8,977.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 67,244 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.