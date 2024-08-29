Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 113990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

