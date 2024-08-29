Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,498 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $71.09. 2,654,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

