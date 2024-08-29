Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,248 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAPR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS NAPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $214.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

