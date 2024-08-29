Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,397,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 464,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,800,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWO traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.05. The company had a trading volume of 244,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,444. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

