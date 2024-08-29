Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 4,094 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:KIE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 602,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,422. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $786.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

